Cronos (CRO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.54 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and approximately $7.54 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for $0.0559 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Cronos has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00040362 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00027570 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00013141 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

