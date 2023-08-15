Crypterium (CRPT) Market Cap Hits $7.71 Million

Crypterium (CRPT) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Crypterium has a total market capitalization of $7.71 million and approximately $556,761.63 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Crypterium has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Crypterium token can now be bought for approximately $0.0810 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypterium Profile

Crypterium’s launch date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,177,636 tokens. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.

The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token’s popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling Crypterium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

