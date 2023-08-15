CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Insider Joseph R. Nerges Purchases 3,300 Shares

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $43,989.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 608,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,107,186.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CSP Price Performance

CSP stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.09. 13,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,111. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.18. CSP Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $14.98.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.71 million for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 11.85%.

CSP Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSP in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of CSP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CSP by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CSP in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CSP by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSP by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 8,911 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSP in the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. 24.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

