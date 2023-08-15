CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1,333.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,956 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CSX by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,324,955,000 after buying an additional 6,044,645 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in CSX by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after buying an additional 4,158,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CSX by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,177,000 after buying an additional 3,390,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.21.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

