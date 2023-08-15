CureVac (CVAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $7.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.45 million. On average, analysts expect CureVac to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CVAC opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. CureVac has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of CureVac by 17.5% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in CureVac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CureVac by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of CureVac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CureVac by 10.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period.

CVAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Securities assumed coverage on CureVac in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CureVac from $34.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

