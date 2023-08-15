CureVac (CVAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th.
CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $7.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.45 million. On average, analysts expect CureVac to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CureVac Trading Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ CVAC opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. CureVac has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82.
CVAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Securities assumed coverage on CureVac in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CureVac from $34.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.
About CureVac
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.
