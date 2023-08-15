CureVac (CVAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $7.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.45 million. On average, analysts expect CureVac to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CureVac Price Performance

CureVac stock opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. CureVac has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $13.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CureVac

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CureVac during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CureVac in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CureVac by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CureVac by 13.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter.

CVAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CureVac from $34.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of CureVac in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

