CureVac (CVAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th.
CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $7.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.45 million. On average, analysts expect CureVac to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CureVac stock opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. CureVac has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $13.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.84.
CVAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CureVac from $34.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of CureVac in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.
