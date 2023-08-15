CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $77.58

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $77.58 and last traded at $78.51, with a volume of 25184 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.03.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UAN
CVR Partners Stock Down 1.8 %
CVR Partners Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $4.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $16.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.33%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.76%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Partners
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAN. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in CVR Partners during the second quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in CVR Partners by 508.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in CVR Partners during the second quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 707.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 11.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CVR Partners
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CVR Partners
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Is Now the Time to Place Your Bets on MGM Resorts?
Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.