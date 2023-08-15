CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $77.58

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $77.58 and last traded at $78.51, with a volume of 25184 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

CVR Partners Stock Down 1.8 %

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.44 million, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $4.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $16.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.33%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAN. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in CVR Partners during the second quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in CVR Partners by 508.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in CVR Partners during the second quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 707.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 11.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Further Reading

