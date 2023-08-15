CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,018,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,201,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $89,253,000 after purchasing an additional 151,185 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $60,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 147,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 21,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $74.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $95.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.07.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

