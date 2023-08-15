CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,654 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,425,416,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $262,167,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $99,087,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.42. 2,969,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,980,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.72 and its 200-day moving average is $75.07.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.