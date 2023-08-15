CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Trading 5.1% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday after Jonestrading raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $15.00. Jonestrading currently has a buy rating on the stock. CymaBay Therapeutics traded as high as $12.69 and last traded at $12.68. Approximately 666,070 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,729,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CBAY. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $197,480.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 96,192 shares of company stock valued at $991,515 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.78 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

