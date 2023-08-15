Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Short Interest Up 10.7% in July

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Daiwa Securities Group Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of DSEEY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.50. 472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Daiwa Securities Group has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Daiwa Securities Group alerts:

About Daiwa Securities Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.