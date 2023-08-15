Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 557,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,757 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Danaher were worth $140,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Danaher by 19.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Danaher by 76.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 135.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,179 shares of company stock worth $16,939,454. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.66. 602,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,952,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $302.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.54 and a 200-day moving average of $245.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

