Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by NFC Investments LLC

NFC Investments LLC cut its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,815 shares during the period. Darling Ingredients accounts for about 6.9% of NFC Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. NFC Investments LLC owned about 0.20% of Darling Ingredients worth $18,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 624.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

DAR traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $64.80. 112,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,602. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.77 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

DAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,123,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary W. Mize purchased 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,848.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

