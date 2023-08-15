Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter. Data Storage had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 18.87%.

Data Storage Price Performance

NASDAQ DTST opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Data Storage has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $3.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Data Storage

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Data Storage in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Data Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Data Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Data Storage by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the period. 8.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Data Storage

Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, retention, Infrastructure as a Service, standby server, support and maintenance, and internet solutions.

