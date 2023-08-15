DataHighway (DHX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $19.75 Million

DataHighway (DHX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. During the last week, DataHighway has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. One DataHighway coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00002082 BTC on popular exchanges. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $19.75 million and $24,531.49 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway launched on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.63068792 USD and is up 9.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $18,003.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

