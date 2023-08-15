Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on DVDCF shares. Citigroup downgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €13.00 ($14.13) in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €13.00 ($14.13) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Davide Campari-Milano to €13.80 ($15.00) in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

DVDCF opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.65.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

