Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.75.
A number of research analysts have commented on DVDCF shares. Citigroup downgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €13.00 ($14.13) in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €13.00 ($14.13) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Davide Campari-Milano to €13.80 ($15.00) in a research report on Friday, July 7th.
Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.
