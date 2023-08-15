Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Short Interest Up 6.5% in July

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 3,870,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 441,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $14.93. 48,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,446. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.57. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $22.76.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $38.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 129.90% and a negative return on equity of 47.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on DCPH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Franklin Stuart Friedman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

