DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Price Hits $0.0014

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $4.46 million and approximately $176,461.43 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform’s AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.

The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

