DeepOnion Market Capitalization Achieves $696,876.44 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $1.74 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00173239 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00048180 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00021512 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00027636 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003378 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.