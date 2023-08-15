Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Cut by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up 2.0% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $16,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 32.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $37,335,181. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.5 %

Deere & Company stock traded down $6.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $431.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,216. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $328.62 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $126.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $415.29 and its 200 day moving average is $400.75.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $392.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $462.16.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

