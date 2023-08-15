Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.00 million-$64.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.24 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.19-0.23 EPS.

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.48. 395,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,011. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.33, a PEG ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average is $11.01. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $22.86.

DH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Definitive Healthcare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,601.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,746,000 after buying an additional 524,908 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,218,000 after buying an additional 314,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

