Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) PT Raised to $18.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 211.42% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Delcath Systems Trading Up 85.3 %

NASDAQ:DCTH traded up $2.66 on Tuesday, reaching $5.78. 36,070,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average is $5.43. Delcath Systems has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $7.99.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delcath Systems will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Delcath Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCTH. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,872,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Delcath Systems by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 53,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Delcath Systems by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 30,548 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Delcath Systems by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 124,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 21,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

