Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Price Target Increased to GBX 140 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 135 ($1.71) to GBX 140 ($1.78) in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Deliveroo from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 144 ($1.83) to GBX 159 ($2.02) in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 88 ($1.12) to GBX 104 ($1.32) in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 105 ($1.33) to GBX 110 ($1.40) in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DROOF opened at $1.56 on Friday. Deliveroo has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

