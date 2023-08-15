Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Short Interest Down 28.8% in July

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 382,900 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the July 15th total of 538,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 765.8 days.

Deliveroo Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DROOF remained flat at $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday. Deliveroo has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 135 ($1.71) to GBX 140 ($1.78) in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 110 ($1.40) to GBX 115 ($1.46) in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 159 ($2.02) to GBX 183 ($2.32) in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.75.

About Deliveroo

(Get Free Report)

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.