Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Downgraded to Market Perform at SVB Securities

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at SVB Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. SVB Securities’ price objective points to a potential downside of 18.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DSGN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Design Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:DSGN opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.37. Design Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 152.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 214.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

