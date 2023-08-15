Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Position Lowered by Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC

Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,044 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy comprises approximately 0.9% of Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.21.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

Devon Energy stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.10. 3,999,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,070,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

