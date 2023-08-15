DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited Declares Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:DFIHY)

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.132 per share on Wednesday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.
DFI Retail Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DFIHY opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.39. DFI Retail Group has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $16.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.80.
DFI Retail Group Company Profile
