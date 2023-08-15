DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited Declares Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:DFIHY)

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.132 per share on Wednesday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

DFI Retail Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DFIHY opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.39. DFI Retail Group has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $16.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.80.

Get DFI Retail Group alerts:

DFI Retail Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

Receive News & Ratings for DFI Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFI Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.