Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Shares Gap Down to $20.57

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.57, but opened at $19.80. Diebold Nixdorf shares last traded at $20.01, with a volume of 28,754 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut Diebold Nixdorf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday, August 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.91.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 18,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,936 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

