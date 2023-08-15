Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Acquired by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $11,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

DFAT stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $47.97. 15,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,695. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day moving average of $45.71. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

