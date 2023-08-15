Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $50.00

Shares of Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 53.55 ($0.68), with a volume of 21668 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.50 ($0.67).

Directa Plus Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £35.38 million, a PE ratio of -875.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 60.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 72.10.

Directa Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Directa Plus Plc manufactures and sells graphene-based products for industrial and commercial applications in Italy and internationally. It operates through Textile, Environmental, and Others segments. The company offers its products under the G+ brand name. Its products are used in environment, elastomers, textiles, composite materials, golf balls, footwear, and tyre applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Directa Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Directa Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.