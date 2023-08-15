Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Down 4.6%

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.26 and last traded at $32.72. Approximately 3,003,687 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,901,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.28.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 454.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 36,757 shares during the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,971,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,852 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.