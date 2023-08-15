DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Director Richard P. Graff Sells 4,000 Shares

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) Director Richard P. Graff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $91,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,881 shares in the company, valued at $341,370.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

DMC Global Trading Down 1.0 %

DMC Global stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.41. The stock had a trading volume of 139,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,495. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $462.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.66. DMC Global Inc. has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $28.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.07.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.00 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DMC Global

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in DMC Global in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in DMC Global by 367.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in DMC Global by 564.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of DMC Global during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of DMC Global during the third quarter worth about $72,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DMC Global from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DMC Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DMC Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

