Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.68

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.68 and last traded at $22.84, with a volume of 227545 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOCS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Get Doximity alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DOCS

Doximity Stock Down 1.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average is $33.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $110.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.11 million. Doximity had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Doximity

In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $164,801.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $358,619.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $164,801.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $358,619.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,214 shares of company stock worth $765,301 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Doximity

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 96.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 13.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,652,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,328 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 16.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,774,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,356,000 after acquiring an additional 969,302 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 50.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,599,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,439 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,456,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,106,000 after acquiring an additional 53,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.