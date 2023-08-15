DuPont de Nemours (DD) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) in the last few weeks:

8/3/2023 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – DuPont de Nemours had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2023 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $77.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $81.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2023 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $72.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/19/2023 – DuPont de Nemours had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

7/18/2023 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2023 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $70.00.

7/10/2023 – DuPont de Nemours was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD traded down $1.44 on Tuesday, hitting $75.25. 1,788,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,204,358. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $73,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1,767.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 18,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

