Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.29.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $96.22 on Tuesday. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $77.33 and a twelve month high of $122.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.70.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.22 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dycom Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 43.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 484.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after buying an additional 47,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

(Get Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.