East Buy Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) Short Interest Down 16.4% in July

East Buy Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,015,400 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the July 15th total of 14,367,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

East Buy Stock Performance

Shares of East Buy stock remained flat at $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47. East Buy has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $0.47.

East Buy Company Profile

East Buy Holding Limited provides online extracurricular education services in China. The company operates through College Education, Institutional Customers, and Livestreaming E-Commerce segments. It offers educational solutions for postgraduate entrance exams, tailor-made courses for occupational students, and online traffic pool for university students; user growth platforms, such as Koolearn TOEFL and IELTS APP, TOEFL and IELTS mock test platform, and the AI test system platform; course delivery platforms, which includes Zhixin adaptive learning system, livestreaming course platform, and learning analysis system, etc.; and user analysis platforms, including real-time data analysis boards, tips grading systems, etc.

