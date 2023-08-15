Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Plans $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

Easterly Government Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years. Easterly Government Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 623.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Easterly Government Properties to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.6%.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE DEA opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.34 and a beta of 0.67. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $19.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 137.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 225.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DEA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DEA

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.