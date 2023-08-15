Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stake Boosted by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,831 shares of company stock worth $2,935,911 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $219.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $129.85 and a one year high of $225.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.86.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

