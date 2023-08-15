eCash (XEC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $10.86 Million

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. eCash has a market capitalization of $549.73 million and approximately $10.86 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, eCash has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One eCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,170.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.48 or 0.00793411 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00117376 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017718 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,471,435,923,093 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.