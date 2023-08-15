ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Trading Down 4.4% on Disappointing Earnings

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.4% on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as C$2.62 and last traded at C$2.63. 456,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,081,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.75.

The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.05). ECN Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of C$50.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.44 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is currently -36.36%.

ECN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Securities lowered their price target on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. CIBC cut their price objective on ECN Capital from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.66.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$616.91 million, a PE ratio of -25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 626.36, a current ratio of 8.98 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

