Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.3% in the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 72.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 729,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,323,000 after buying an additional 306,664 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 601,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,883,000 after buying an additional 193,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $676,673.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,260.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $429,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $676,673.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,260.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,629,195. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.68.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $80.28 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $104.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.37.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

