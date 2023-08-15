Efforce (WOZX) Price Up 13.9% This Week

Efforce (WOZX) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Efforce token can currently be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Efforce has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. Efforce has a market capitalization of $10.58 million and approximately $941,921.84 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Efforce Profile

Efforce’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com.

Efforce Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce (WOZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in December 2020 by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, and Jacopo Visetti. It is designed to be a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to fund energy-efficient projects by issuing energy savings tokens (ESTs) that can be traded on the platform. The platform aims to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to fund and implement energy-efficient projects.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efforce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Efforce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

