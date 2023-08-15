ELIS (XLS) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $10.30 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 14th. ELIS has a market capitalization of $10.30 million and approximately $38,150.93 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 33.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00019730 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017592 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013935 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,347.44 or 1.00013123 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.05518429 USD and is up 14.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $21,930.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

