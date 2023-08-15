Elo Omavuezi Sells 4,182 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Stock

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) CAO Elo Omavuezi sold 4,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $42,990.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,962.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Elo Omavuezi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ProPetro alerts:

On Tuesday, August 15th, Elo Omavuezi sold 5,000 shares of ProPetro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00.

ProPetro Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of PUMP traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 608,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,899. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.32. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). ProPetro had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

PUMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ProPetro from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark raised ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ProPetro from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised ProPetro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ProPetro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PUMP

Institutional Trading of ProPetro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,847,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,033,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,817,000 after acquiring an additional 361,312 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,750,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,584,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,965,000 after acquiring an additional 289,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,992,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro

(Get Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.