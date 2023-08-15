Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $21,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.51. 659,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,047. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.31.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 9.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.24.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

