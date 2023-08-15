Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 263 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,594 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.07.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BA opened at $236.74 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $243.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.70 and a 200-day moving average of $211.16.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

