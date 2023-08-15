Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $283.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07. The firm has a market cap of $92.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $282.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.60.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.