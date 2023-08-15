Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 2,008.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $434,948.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 425,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,516,621.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $434,948.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 425,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,516,621.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $536,364.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,967,692.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,875 shares of company stock worth $1,989,179. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $61.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.38. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $88.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Argus raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Further Reading

