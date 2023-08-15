Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 195.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $839,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 19,610.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 54,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 53,733 shares during the period. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $52.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.14. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $53.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

