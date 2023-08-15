Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $2.10 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,772.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,772.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $676,673.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,260.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,025 shares of company stock worth $13,629,195. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $80.53 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $105.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.92 and its 200-day moving average is $84.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on EW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.68.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

